WTMJ extends partnership with Milwaukee Brewers

WTMJ-AM and the Milwaukee Brewers have extended their radio rights agreement with a multi-year extension, according to the Brewers and Good Karma Brands, which owns and operates WTMJ.

“The Brewers and WTMJ have one of the longest partnerships in Major League Baseball and we are mutually committed to delivering exceptional programming and content,” Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations, said in a statement. “We value our partnership with Good Karma Brands and are excited to continue a great tradition of bringing Brewers baseball to our entire fan base.”

Since the team moved to Milwaukee in 1970, WTMJ has served as the radio flagship of the Brewers for all but two seasons. WBA Hall-of-Famer Bob Uecker is joined in the booth by Jeff Levering, Lane Grindle, and radio engineer Kent Sommerfeld.

“We are proud of our long partnership with the Brewers and look forward to delivering ‘the soundtrack of summer’ to fans across the state for years to come,” said Steve Wexler, Vice President and Market Manager of Good Karma Brands.

Terms of the agreement were not released.