WTMJ-AM finalist for Crystal Radio Awards

WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee is one of the 50 finalists for the 2023 NAB Crystal Radio Awards.

Ten Crystal Radio Award winners will be chosen from the finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms.

Since 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards have recognized radio stations for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service. Winners will be announced and the finalists honored at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration, held Tuesday, April 21 during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The full list of finalists is available here.