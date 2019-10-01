‘WTMJ 2020’ brings influential names to single stage

Milwaukee radio station WTMJ-AM hosted a live broadcast event on Monday that brought together influential names in politics, sports, education, public safety, business, and faith.

WTMJ 2020 was held at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino and was open to the public. Speakers included Sen. Ron Johnson, Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy, UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

WTMJ hosts led discussions on some of the most talked about topics facing Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the nation.