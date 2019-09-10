Wright joins WBA Legislative Committee

Jeff Wright is joining the WBA Legislative Committee as the liaison for the 8th Congressional District.

The committee, formed in 2018, is involved in planning the WBA State Legislative Day in January, the WBA’s Washington DC trip in February, and other events and meetings as needed, including in-district meetings with legislators.

Wright serves Duke Wright’s Midwest Communications, Inc. as Vice President of Sales and Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for top line revenue growth at Midwest’s 82 stations. He is a member of the company’s acquisition and on-boarding committee.

Wright’s broadcasting career started with Midwest as a board operator and overnight disc jockey more than 30 years ago. He worked most of the jobs at a radio station before finding his calling in the sales department.

Welcome to the committee, Jeff!