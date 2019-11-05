WPT rebrands to PBS Wisconsin

Wisconsin Public Television has changed its name to PBS Wisconsin.

The announcement was made Monday.

“We are excited by this new opportunity to better connect our essential local programs, in-school education work, and community engagement with the well-known and well-trusted brand of PBS, a strong partner of our work here in Wisconsin for 50 years.”

WHA-TV signed on in Madison in 1954. A network of stations across the state was developed in the 1970s, and those stations became Wisconsin Public Television in the 1980s.