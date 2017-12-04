WPT partners on American-Indian cultural education project

Wisconsin Public Television has joined a coalition of organizations that has created a website offering free classroom resources about American Indian studies in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Act 31 Coalition partners created WisconsinFirstNations.org which invites educators to explore Wisconsin Native cultures and communities through PreK-12 educational videos, lesson plans, and learning tools that address current academic standards and enhance understanding. The website also provides professional development resources for teachers.

Wisconsin Act 31 is the statutory requirement that all school districts provide instruction in the history, culture, and tribal sovereignty of the American Indian nations in the state.

The Act 31 Coalition partners include WPT Education, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Indian Education Association, University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education, the Wisconsin Historical Society, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay First Nation Studies, and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission.