WPR names new morning show host

Kate Archer Kent has been named host of “The Morning Show” on The Ideas Network of Wisconsin Public Radio.

She will begin her permanent hosting duties on Dec. 3.

Archer Kent joined WPR in 2016 as fill-in host for both “The Morning Show” and “Morning Edition.” As interim host of “The Morning Show,” she and the team put together shows about community, science, politics, nature, money, space, and so much more. In June 2018, she was named executive producer of “The Larry Meiller Show” and manager on The Ideas Network, overseeing the editorial flow of the shows and network quality standards.

Before coming to Madison, Archer Kent worked at Red River Radio in Shreveport, Louisiana where she launched their news division and was named Reporter of the Year five times.