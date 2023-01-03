Work lies ahead during a busy 2023

Since this is my first column as WBA Chair, I want to start by saying that I am honored and excited to take on this new responsibility. And to assure you that I am committed to working with the WBA Board to always represent the best interests of Wisconsin broadcasters, and to offer the best tools and resources possible as we collectively tackle the hard work ahead. I also want to take a moment to extend my thoughts, prayers, and continued best wishes to Lupita Montoto and her family. (Learn more on page 2.)

My term as Board Chair will be a bit unique in that I will serve it over most of a calendar year (December 2022 through end of November 2023), as opposed to our normal terms that run from June to June each year. That said, the work ahead will be the same, and the business challenges we face remain.

In the coming year, the WBA remains committed to our lobbying efforts both in Washington D.C. and in Madison. We begin the year with our State Legislative Day on Jan. 18 in Madison, and we would love to have as many of you there as possible, as we call on our state legislators at the Capitol. The Legislative Committee and Executive Committee will lead the charge in D.C. at the end of February as lobbying continues, this time at the federal level. The big issues we face in 2023 will include: JCPA and fighting Big Tech, fighting a performance tax through the Local Radio Freedom Act, and a host of other issues that we’re currently strategizing on. We are always “at the ready” and prepared for the headwinds we may face.

Additionally, we will work with the FCC on controlling rate increases and potential changes to the EAS.

As co-chair of the Diversity Committee with Lupita, your WBA remains focused on the advancement of a DEI strategy and will again include a diversity session at our Summer Conference in June.

Finally, your WBA Board is also tackling its Long-Range Plan in 2023. The work has already begun as we are now setting goals and objectives for the future long-term success of our organization and our membership.

Working with Michelle, Kyle, and Liz is always something to look forward to, as they are truly exceptional. I will end by saying how lucky we are to have them, and how lucky I am to get to work more closely with them.

Here’s to an amazing 2023.

WBA Chair Jan Wade