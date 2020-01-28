Woodward, Nelson family, donate to career center

Contributions from Woodward Radio Group and the David L. Nelson family helped with the creation of the Community First Career Exploration and Financial Literacy Center at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

A ribbon cutting on Jan. 22 marked the official opening of the center.

The Woodward Foundation Board of Directors made a significant donation to this local project on behalf of Woodward Radio Group. The donation from the Nelson family was made through the Community Foundation.

The center will allow local students in grades 6-12 to have hands-on experiences, while exploring and learning about careers in a real-life business setting. The Nelson Family Media Center houses the Woodward Radio Group, as well as newspaper printing. In it, students will be able to produce and record commercials, select and play music, and learn about the many careers associated with the radio industry.