Woodward lights up ‘The FUSE’

Woodward Radio Group has changed its Adult Contemporary station KZ 104.3 (WKZG) to an Alternative music format branded “Wisconsin’s Alternative, 104.3 The FUSE.”

“KZ” ended its Christmas music on Dec. 27 and started stunting as “104.3, Weird Al Radio.” The station played nothing but songs from the parody artist, Weird Al Yankovic, for a week with teasing to listen at 3 p.m. on Jan. 3.

“This station will feel like you are back in high school in the early 2000,” Brand manager Joe Marroe said. “We have yet to see a station designed for people in their 30s and 40s, this station will be exactly that. I could not be prouder of my team and everyone else that has worked tirelessly on this project for the last seven months.”

“It has been so much fun watching our team put 104.3 The FUSE together over these last many months,” said General Manager Kelly Radandt. “This is a passion project that we know will resonate with audiences and create even better results for our clients.”

104.3 The FUSE kicked off with Blink-182 “What’s My Age Again” and will feature core artists including Panic! At The Disco, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Kings Of Leon, and The Killers.