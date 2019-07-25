WMSE hires account manager

Jeff Redmon has joined WMSE-FM as its new account manager.

Redmon will handle all underwriting, sponsorships and day to day contact with the radio station’s partners while creating new relationships within the community.

Redmon is a key member of Made In Milwaukee, a cultural advocacy group dedicated to the exposure, growth, and advancement of the local art, music, and business community. He is the co-founder and organizer of BVGN (Bay View Gallery Night), bringing crowds of more than 10,000 per event to support and nourish the local art and business community.

Redmon was an organizer of Milwaukee’s first ever TEDx event (TEDx Harambee 2013). He is also an organizer and founding member of Arte Para Todos, which brings Milwaukee musicians and artists together to perform in multiple venues across the city to raise funds for school art and music programs. The events in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 have raised $80,000 with 100 percent of the money raised going to the cause.

“We are very excited to have Jeff as part of the team,” Station Manager Tom Crawford said. “His ties to the community and his skill sets make him the perfect addition to WMSE.”