Four employees at WLUK-TV in Green Bay are marking milestone anniversaries.

On March 9, Amy Hanten will mark 30 years with FOX 11. She is the host of lifestyle show FOX 11 Living with Amy. On March 5, Michelle Melby celebrated 15 years with FOX 11. She is an evening news anchor. On March 20, Don Steffens will celebrate 20 years with FOX 11. He is a news photographer. On March 24, Arnie Van Dyke will mark 53 years with FOX 11. He works in facilities maintenance.