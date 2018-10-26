WKTI switching to sports talk format

WKTI-FM in Milwaukee will become 94.5 ESPN FM when Good Karma Brands assumes ownership of the station on Nov. 1.

The new station will feature local sports talk, play-by-play, and ESPN programming.

“This is a natural evolution of our sports marketing, event and broadcast business in Wisconsin,” Craig Karmazin, CEO and Founder of Good Karma Brands said. “94.5 FM’s powerful signal, along with the synergy of its legendary sister station WTMJ-AM, will provide new and exciting ways for fans to stay close to their favorite teams and provide new ways for our marketing partners to engage with Wisconsin sports fans.”

Steve Wexler, currently Vice President of Radio for E.W. Scripps, will become Vice President and Market Manager of Good Karma Brand’s new combined business in Milwaukee once the Scripps transactions are complete, which will include: 94.5 ESPN FM, 540 ESPN, Newsradio 620AM/103.3FM WTMJ, the Wisconsin Sports Awards, and the Tundra Trio.

At the onset, both 94.5 ESPN FM and 540 ESPN and will carry the same programming, including the popular Wilde and Tausch show, featuring Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher and award-winning Packers writer Jason Wilde – as well as the Homer & Gabe show, featuring Steve “The Homer” True and Gabe Neitzel.