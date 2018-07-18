Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

WKTI named Marconi finalist

Published July 18, 2018

Milwaukee radio station WKTI-FM is one of five finalists for the Large market Radio Station of the Year Marconi Award.

The other finalists are KXL-FM in Portland, Oregon, WDBO-FM in Orlando, Florida, WDUV-FM in St. Petersburg, Florida, and WSOC-FM in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This represents the the KTI vision coming to life: A real, live, vibrant and local successful station – committed to serving the community,” said Tom Langmyer, Vice President & General Manager, Milwaukee Radio Operations – WTMJ/WKTI.

The winner will be announced at the NAB and RAB Radio Show in Orlando on Sept. 27.

Posted in In the News

Members Only
Search
Download the WBA App

wave-ad

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250