WKOW-TV welcomes new morning show co-anchor

Published March 5, 2018

Rebecca Ribley will join WKOW-TV’s “News Wake Up Wisconsin” as morning show co-anchor beginning April 9. Ribley will join co-anchor Dani Maxwell and meteorologist Branden Borremans weekday mornings from 4:30-7 a.m.

Ribley comes to WKOW from co-owned sister station WAOW-TV in Wausau, where she currently co-anchors the evening news. Prior to her evening anchor duties, Ribley was the morning news co-anchor in Wausau. She is originally from Medina, Ohio and previously worked at WKYC in Cleveland.

Ribley holds a bachelor’s degree in Digital Media Journalism with a minor in Theater from Ashland University in Ohio.

“I know Rebecca will be a great addition to our morning news team. Her on air personality and warmth will fit in well with Dani and Branden,” said WKOW News Director Ed Reams.

