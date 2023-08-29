WIXX names new midday host

WIXX-FM in Green Bay is promoting Jayson Slade to the midday shift starting Sept. 5. He will also assume music director duties for the station.

“I’m absolutely honored and thrilled to be handed the keys in my new role,” Slade said. “It’s not every day you earn an opportunity to lead the sound for such a well-known heritage station like WIXX. Our unique sound has always set us apart from the rest and I can’t wait to help continue that reputation. Special thanks to PD Corey Carter, OM Jason Hillery, and our VP of Programming Jeff McCarthy for this opportunity.”

Slade started with WIXX in May 2015 as the night show host.

“Jayson is a true professional and a great employee,” WIXX Brand Manager Corey Carter said. “He does everything we ask and more including an interactive show and active social media presence. Plus, he’s extremely well-liked in the community and within our organization. We’re looking forward to having him in this new role.”

Slade is also the in-stadium entertainment host at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers, event host for QuintEvents and the in-game entertainment host for UW-Green Bay men’s and women’s basketball.