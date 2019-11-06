WITI-TV sold to Fox

Milwaukee TV station Fox 6 (WITI-TV) is being sold to Fox after it was recently acquired by Nexstar through the purchase of Tribune Media.

Fox is also buying a Nexstar station in Seattle and Nextsar is buying two stations in Charlotte.

“Acquiring stations in these high-performing NFC markets enhances our already strong nationwide footprint and further demonstrates Fox Television Stations’ commitment to serving our viewers, advertisers and local communities,” said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.