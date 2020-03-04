WISN-TV hosts annual Black Excellence Awards

Milwaukee TV station WISN-TV hosted and sponsored the 35th Annual Black Excellence Awards on Feb. 28. The event recognizes African Americans who have made a significant impact on southeastern Wisconsin and beyond. The annual event was presented by the Milwaukee Times and WISN-TV anchors Sheldon Dutes and Adrienne Pedersen emceed the ceremony.

“From corporate trailblazers, to educational innovators, to artists and entertainers, these award recipients represent the very best in our community,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN-TV. “We’re all guided by their vision of excellence, and grateful for their amazing gifts!”

The special honoree category this year was “Women at the Leading Edge of Education, Medicine, Law, and Business,” highlighting the contributions of women in the community providing leadership and a positive impact on the public and private sectors. Along with the special honoree category, there were more than a dozen other categories which acknowledge a total of nearly 50 individuals. A select group of exemplary local high school students received the prestigious Louvenia Johnson Scholarship, which recognizes accomplishments involving education, extracurricular activities, and community-building. This year’s Louvenia Johnson Scholarship recipients were featured on WISN-TV.

The keynote address was delivered by Kimberly Godwin, the executive vice president of CBS News. In addition to the keynote speaker, recipients, and honorees, the gala included remarks by special guests Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee Public School Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.