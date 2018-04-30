WISN-TV engineer retires after 40 years

WISN-TV’s Director of Engineering, Tony Coleman, retired April 27 after 40 years with Hearst Television.

Coleman started at WISN as Assistant Chief Engineer in 2004. He became Chief Engineer soon after that.

Before coming to Milwaukee, Coleman spent 26 years as an engineer with WCVB in Boston.

“Everyone will miss his calm, cool demeanor where he had just the right answer for every emergency,“ said WISN News Director Ben Hart.

Coleman and his wife Vernell have two sons and one grandchild with another grand baby on the way.