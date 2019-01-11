WISN-TV changes up evening newscasts

WISN-TV is changing the schedule for its late weekday newscasts and has plans to add a new evening newscast this spring.

The Milwaukee station is returning its 10 p.m. news to a 35-munute format starting Jan. 14 and starting its late night line-up at 10:35 p.m. with Jimmy Kimmel Live and Nightline at 11:37 p.m.

The station will launch a new 9 p.m. newscast this spring on Justice Milwaukee which airs on multicast channel 12.2.

“We look forward to the opportunity to provide news to a new audience at an earlier hour,” said Jan Wade, President and General Manager of WISN 12.

Justice Milwaukee airs on Charter cable 180 and Spectrum cable 985.