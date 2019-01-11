Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

WISN-TV changes up evening newscasts

Published January 11, 2019

WISN-TV is changing the schedule for its late weekday newscasts and has plans to add a new evening newscast this spring.

The Milwaukee station is returning its 10 p.m. news to a 35-munute format starting Jan. 14 and starting its late night line-up at 10:35 p.m. with Jimmy Kimmel Live and Nightline at 11:37 p.m.

The station will launch a new 9 p.m. newscast this spring on Justice Milwaukee which airs on multicast channel 12.2.

“We look forward to the opportunity to provide news to a new audience at an earlier hour,” said Jan Wade, President and General Manager of WISN 12.

Justice Milwaukee airs on Charter cable 180 and Spectrum cable 985.

Posted in In the News

