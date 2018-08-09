WISN-TV adds 11 a.m. newscast

WISN-TV in Milwaukee is adding a new one-hour weekday newscast at 11 a.m.

“WISN 12 News at 11 a.m.” will begin Sept. 10. Melinda Davenport will anchor the new newscast with meteorologist Sally Severson.

“We’re very excited to expand our news into a new daypart, and provide our viewers with more opportunities to receive WISN 12’s important local news coverage,” Jan Wade, WISN 12 president and general manager, said.

Davenport joined WISN from Hearst sister station WMUR in March 2014. Davenport’s first role at the station was as the breaking news anchor for “WISN 12 News This Morning.” From there, Davenport moved to co-anchor of the weekday morning show, and has earned several honors along the way, including “Best Personality” by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

The new show means “Dr. Oz” will move to 2 p.m. “GMA Day” will take the place of “The Chew” at noon. “Rachael Ray” moves to 1 p.m.