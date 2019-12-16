Wish-a-thon raises more than $252K for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

A Milwaukee radio station raised more than $252,000 for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin with its 11th annual Wish-A-Thon fundraiser.

95.7 Big FM (WRIT-FM) hosted its Wish-A-Thon on Dec. 12-13 featuring on-air personalities Brett Andrews, Eric Paulsen, Hannah, and Dave Michaels who encouraged listeners to call and donate on-air or donate online.

“We’re so proud of the entire 95.7 BIG FM team, as well as our wonderful partners at Make-A-Wish for another incredible Wish-A-Thon,” said Brett Andrews, Program Director for 95.7 BIG FM. “This year, we combined our on-air, digital and social media assets to raise money for these amazing children and their families.”

Over the last 11 years the station has raised more than $1.7 million to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Since its inception in 1984, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has granted wishes to over 7,000 children and their families throughout the state.