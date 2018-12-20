Wish-A-Thon raises more than $250,000 for Make-A-Wish

A wish-a-thon hosted by a Milwaukee radio station raised more than $250,000 for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s 95.7 BIG FM (WRIT) conducted its 10th annual Wish-A-Thon Dec. 13-14 featuring on-air personalities Dave Murphy and Meg McKenzie who encouraged listeners to donate on-air and online.

“We’re so proud of Murphy, Meg and the entire 95.7 BIG FM team, as well as our wonderful partners at Make-A-Wish for another incredible Wish-A-Thon,” Program Director Brett Andrews said. “This year, we combined our on-air, digital and social media assets to raise money for these amazing children and their families.”

Over the last ten years, 95.7 BIG FM has raised more than $1.5 million to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Since its inception in 1984, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has granted wishes to over 6,500 children and their families throughout the state.