Wisconsin Broadcasters Association President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind and Tom Walker from Mid-West Family Broadcasting appeared on a video published by Radio Advertising Bureau about takeaways from CES 2019.

Both Vetterkind and Walker were in attendance at the conference in Las Vegas in January.

Watch the video here. Their appearances begin at 8:50.

CES Bonus Report Tuesday January 15th from Radio Advertising Bureau on Vimeo.