Wisconsin TV veteran remembered

A career Wisconsin TV producer, Ronald J. Erickson, 87, has died.

Erickson was an Eau Claire native who started his 38-year broadcasting career while at UW-Eau Claire when he was employed by Post Corporation at WEAU-TV. In 1966, he transferred to WLUK-TV in Green Bay where he served as production manager.

According to his obituary, Erickson loved every aspect of the TV business from climbing the 1000-foot TV towers and traveling with the Packers to producing live television events and films.

After retirement, Erickson started his own company, Random Services, where he made and sold jibs and dollies used in video production.

Erickson died on Sept. 4.

Family and friends are invited to join a Celebration of Life gathering on Sept. 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Stadium View at 1963 Holmgren Way in Green Bay.