Wisconsin stations pick up 24 regional Murrow awards

Published April 25, 2018

Eight Wisconsin TV stations and two Wisconsin radio stations this week collectively won 24 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards are given out by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

National winners will be announced in June. The WBA Awards Gala will be May 5 at the Madison Marriott West.

WBAY-TV

Investigative Reporting
Target 2 Investigates: Watered Down Drunk Boating Laws

WGBA-TV

Breaking News Coverage
Tornadoes

WISC-TV

Continuing Coverage
The Search for Jakubowski

Excellence in Sound
Patience at the Pump

Feature Reporting
River of Healing

Newscast
A Good Friday: Jakubowski Manhunt Ends

WISN-TV

Continuing Coverage
Flooding Disaster

Newscast
Flooding Disaster

WITI-TV

Excellence in Social Media
FOX6 News

Feature Reporting
In Search of Albert

Hard News
Perfectly Legal

Website
FOX6Now.com

WKOW-TV

Hard News
Homeless Kids in Hotels

News Documentary
Our Wisconsin: The Climate Change Effect

WLUK-TV

Excellence in Social Media
WLUK Excellence in Social Media

WTMJ-AM

Breaking News Coverage
Milwaukee Police Officer Acquitted

Excellence in Sound
Do My Job – Barista

Excellence in Video
Rides & Reins

Excellence in Writing
The Opioid Crisis

Feature Reporting
Lance Sijan Remembered

WTMJ-TV

Excellence in Innovation
Stollies: High Speed Impact

WUWM-FM

Excellence in Innovation
WUWM

Hard News
Dinner Conversations Help Keep Addicts on Track

Newscast
WUWM Newscast May 2, 2017

 

