Wisconsin stations pick up 24 regional Murrow awards

Eight Wisconsin TV stations and two Wisconsin radio stations this week collectively won 24 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards are given out by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

National winners will be announced in June. The WBA Awards Gala will be May 5 at the Madison Marriott West.

WBAY-TV

Investigative Reporting

Target 2 Investigates: Watered Down Drunk Boating Laws

WGBA-TV

Breaking News Coverage

Tornadoes

WISC-TV

Continuing Coverage

The Search for Jakubowski

Excellence in Sound

Patience at the Pump

Feature Reporting

River of Healing

Newscast

A Good Friday: Jakubowski Manhunt Ends

WISN-TV

Continuing Coverage

Flooding Disaster

Newscast

Flooding Disaster

WITI-TV

Excellence in Social Media

FOX6 News

Feature Reporting

In Search of Albert

Hard News

Perfectly Legal

Website

FOX6Now.com

WKOW-TV

Hard News

Homeless Kids in Hotels

News Documentary

Our Wisconsin: The Climate Change Effect

WLUK-TV

Excellence in Social Media

WLUK Excellence in Social Media

WTMJ-AM

Breaking News Coverage

Milwaukee Police Officer Acquitted

Excellence in Sound

Do My Job – Barista

Excellence in Video

Rides & Reins

Excellence in Writing

The Opioid Crisis

Feature Reporting

Lance Sijan Remembered

WTMJ-TV

Excellence in Innovation

Stollies: High Speed Impact

WUWM-FM

Excellence in Innovation

WUWM

Hard News

Dinner Conversations Help Keep Addicts on Track

Newscast

WUWM Newscast May 2, 2017