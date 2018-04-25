Wisconsin stations pick up 24 regional Murrow awards

Eight Wisconsin TV stations and two Wisconsin radio stations this week collectively won 24 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards are given out by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.
National winners will be announced in June. The WBA Awards Gala will be May 5 at the Madison Marriott West.
WBAY-TV
Investigative Reporting
Target 2 Investigates: Watered Down Drunk Boating Laws
WGBA-TV
Breaking News Coverage
Tornadoes
WISC-TV
Continuing Coverage
The Search for Jakubowski
Excellence in Sound
Patience at the Pump
Feature Reporting
River of Healing
Newscast
A Good Friday: Jakubowski Manhunt Ends
WISN-TV
Continuing Coverage
Flooding Disaster
Newscast
Flooding Disaster
WITI-TV
Excellence in Social Media
FOX6 News
Feature Reporting
In Search of Albert
Hard News
Perfectly Legal
Website
FOX6Now.com
WKOW-TV
Hard News
Homeless Kids in Hotels
News Documentary
Our Wisconsin: The Climate Change Effect
WLUK-TV
Excellence in Social Media
WLUK Excellence in Social Media
WTMJ-AM
Breaking News Coverage
Milwaukee Police Officer Acquitted
Excellence in Sound
Do My Job – Barista
Excellence in Video
Rides & Reins
Excellence in Writing
The Opioid Crisis
Feature Reporting
Lance Sijan Remembered
WTMJ-TV
Excellence in Innovation
Stollies: High Speed Impact
WUWM-FM
Excellence in Innovation
WUWM
Hard News
Dinner Conversations Help Keep Addicts on Track
Newscast
WUWM Newscast May 2, 2017