Wisconsin Statewide Tornado Drill Postponed to Friday, April 12

Wisconsin’s statewide tornado drill will be delayed until Friday, due to the potential threat of severe thunderstorms, hail, or tornadoes in southern Wisconsin on Thursday.

After consulting with our partners at the National Weather Service (NWS) and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Emergency Management said a decision was made to postpone the statewide tornado drill originally scheduled for Thursday, April 11 to the alternate date of Friday, April 12. The decision was made to prevent any confusion that may occur if the NWS needed to issue any real warnings for severe weather threats. Wisconsin planned to postpone the statewide drill when the potential threat of severe weather exists.

Friday’s schedule for the drill will remain the same, with a mock tornado watch issued at 1:00 p.m., followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. and a second mock tornado warning at 6:45 p.m.

The decision only effects the test alerts that will be sent out over NOAA Weather Radios and through participating TV and radio stations around the state. Schools and businesses who had planned to participate in the drill on Thursday are welcome to keep those plans in place.

While the severe weather threat is expected to pass after Thursday, WEM and its partners will continue to monitor conditions and evaluate Friday’s plans. If the threat of tornadoes or severe thunderstorms persists into Friday, the drill could be cancelled. In that event, a makeup date would not be scheduled.

Information on the status of Friday’s drill will be shared with news agencies, local governments, and school officials across the state.

It will also be posted online at http://readywisconsin.wi.gov, and shared on the ReadyWisconsin Facebook (www.facebook.com/ReadyWisconsin) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/ReadyWisconsin