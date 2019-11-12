Wisconsin Rapids news veteran dies

A man known as the voice of news and talk radio in Wisconsin Rapids since 1981 has died.

Carl Hilke began his career as a reporter for WFHR and WWRW and later served as news director, according to his obituary.

Hilke’s work was recognized by the AP and WBA. He was a past President of the AP Advisory Board and the Central Wisconsin Press Club.

In 2011, Hilke received the Community Spirit Award from the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. In 2016, he also received the Wisconsin Rapids Elks Lodge Distinguished Citizenship Award.

Most recently, Hilke hosted WFHR’s “Morning Magazine” and “Over the Back Fence” programs. He also co-hosted “The Good Morning Show” and for many years, “The Morning Report.”

Hilke died Friday. He was 64.

Visitation will he held Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will continue Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Services begin at the church at 1 p.m.