Wisconsin radio, TV stations extend First Amendment campaign

Wisconsin’s radio and television stations are extending a national public awareness campaign that brings attention to the importance of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association joined more than 20 state broadcast associations and state press associations in the “Think F1rst” campaign. The WBA has asked its radio and TV members to support the campaign in-kind by airing spots on radio and television stations and putting links on the stations’ websites and social media platforms to the campaign website: www.ThinkFirstAmendment.org.

The campaign was scheduled to end at the end of 2019, but has been extended to July 31, 2020.

“Think F1rst” is a campaign designed to express a simple directive: to encourage all Americans to think about the five freedoms guaranteed in the First Amendment.

In a 2018 a civics survey taken by the Annenberg Public Policy Center, nearly 4 in 10 people couldn’t name even one of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment.

“Wisconsin’s broadcasters join all Wisconsinites in their appreciation for the critical freedoms embedded in the First Amendment,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “We hope the ‘Think F1rst’ campaign serves as a reminder to everyone about these freedoms that no one should take for granted.”

“Think F1rst” debuted in Nebraska in 2018. The original Nebraska campaign was launched after Media of Nebraska members noted polls showing that many Americans lacked even a basic knowledge of the First Amendment, particularly in articulating the five freedoms that it guarantees. Its dedicated website www.ThinkFirstAmendment.org attracted more than 400,000 visits in 60 days.

All campaign components will encourage people to learn more about the First Amendment by visiting the website, www.ThinkFirstAmendment.org.

A list of the state broadcast associations and state press associations that are asking their respective members to consider supporting the campaign can be found at www.ThinkFirstAmendment.org.