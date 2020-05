Wisconsin radio stations join national pandemic relief effort

More than 10,000 radio stations nationwide, including dozens in Wisconsin, raised money for pandemic relief efforts during an emergency radiothon.

With a one-day event soliciting donations for Feeding America, in conjunction with local charters, radio raised more than $500,000 and provided five million meals to fill food banks, shelters, and meal programs in this time of need.

Wisconsin participants included Woodward Radio Group, Cumulus Green Bay and Appleton, Heart of Wisconsin Media, LaCrosse Media Group, and many more.