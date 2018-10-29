Wisconsin native remembered for long broadcasting career

A Wisconsin native who was a well-known weathercaster in Eau Claire early in his career and spent more than 50 years in broadcasting has died.

Howard Trickey died Oct. 22 in Florida. He was 93.

Born in Knapp, Trickey was a World War II veteran who went to Brown Broadcasting School in Minneapolis and worked at WEAU-TV in Eau Claire and WLUK-TV in Green Bay, according to his obituary.

As a weathercaster at WEAU, Trickey used his unique blend of humor, cartooning, and public service to the job. He drew cartoons with charcoal, delivered a joke, and promoted a local non-profit by wearing zany hats sent in by listeners. His drawings included “Luke Back,” a character who looked back at weather records and ended his show with a visit from “A Walk Up the Creek,” a stuffed bird who presented the long range forecast.

In 1968, Trickey moved to Tampa, Florida to launch WTOG-TV for Hubbard Broadcasting. He later co-founded Petracom Media which acquired and improved distressed radio and television stations in mid-sized media markets around the country.

Trickey is survived by his wife, Valerine. They were married 72 years.

A memorial for family and friends to celebrate Howard’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home in Seminole, Florida.