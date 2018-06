The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued on June 20 its first Green Alert to help find a missing veteran.

The missing veteran was later found safe.

The Wisconsin DOJ issues Green Alerts as a non-EAS alert using the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) dissemination via email, text, fax, website, etc. This is the same WCAN dissemination means as they do with a Silver Alert.

Amber Alert continues as the only event that WDOJ will use EAS for dissemination.