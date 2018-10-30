Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin FOIC marks 40 years of protecting openness

Published October 30, 2018

 Courtesy WBA Newsroom

The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council held an event Tuesday at the State Capitol to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
The Council and its supporters gathered in the Assembly Parlor to hear about the beginnings of the Council and the many efforts it has taken over the years to promote openness… – MORE –

