Wisconsin Educational Communications Board names deputy director

Jennifer Brown Dargan, the assistant director of Wisconsin Public Radio’s (WPR) The Ideas Network, has been named Deputy Director of the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board (ECB).

The ECB is a state of Wisconsin agency which partners with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to operate WPR and PBS Wisconsin.

ECB Executive Director Marta Bechtol made the announcement Tuesday following a national search noting that Dargan brings extensive experience in public media administration to the role.

Bechtol said the search committee was impressed with Dargan’s background and prior work experience and enthusiasm for the mission of public media.

“Jennifer’s background will be an asset to ECB,” Bechtol said. “She’ll be a great partner in delivering public media to Wisconsin.”

As Deputy Director, Dargan will help oversee internal operations at the ECB and will serve as the agency’s AA/EEO Officer. In that role, she will head the agency’s Equity & Inclusion initiatives, with a focus on the agency’s recruiting strategy, staff development, and training.

Dargan is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a John S. Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University in 2018-19 where she focused on journalism, equity, leadership, organizational behavior, and the history of race in the U.S.

“I’m thrilled to bring my passion for public service, employee relations, and inclusivity to the Educational Communications Board,” Dargan said. “It’s a bonus that I’m able to stay in public media and continue to serve the people of Wisconsin.”

Dargan begins her duties at the ECB on July 19.