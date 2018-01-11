Wisconsin broadcasters break another record for award submissions

Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations broke another record by submitting 1,784 entries to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Associations Awards for Excellence.

Last year stations submitted 1,783 entries. Submissions have increased every year since 2005.

The submission deadline for the 2017 awards was Wednesday night.

Stations are competing for awards in numerous categories for news, sports, weather, advertising, public service, and digital and social media. Stations are also competing for Station of the Year and News Operation of the Year awards that are determined based on points earned by winning awards in other categories.

“It shows the passion that Wisconsin broadcasters have for their crafts and the communities we live in,” said WBA Awards Committee Co-Chair Dean Maytag.

“Thank you Wisconsin broadcasters for once again setting another record and raising the bar on our awards competition,” said WBA Awards Committee Co-Chair Kelly Radandt. “In the words of Wayne Gretzky, ‘You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.’”

The awards will be handed out at the WBA Awards Gala on May 5 at the Madison Marriott West.