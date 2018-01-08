Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published January 8, 2018
The January/February issue of Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. View it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • The last column from WBA Chair Dick Record
  • New ads promote the WBA Hall of Fame
  • WBA Slate of Officers announced
  • Preview of Winter Conference and State Legislative Day
  • A new video (below) shows the reasons to attend State Legislative Day
  • Preview of Student Seminar
  • Industry headlines from FCC and Capitol Hill
  • Nominations open for Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends
  • Walker Broadcast Management Institute coming up
  • Sign up for the annual trip to Washington DC
  • Headlines from Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations
Posted in In the News

Members Only
Search
Download the WBA App

wave-ad

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250