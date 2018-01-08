Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The January/February issue of Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. View it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- The last column from WBA Chair Dick Record
- New ads promote the WBA Hall of Fame
- WBA Slate of Officers announced
- Preview of Winter Conference and State Legislative Day
- A new video (below) shows the reasons to attend State Legislative Day
- Preview of Student Seminar
- Industry headlines from FCC and Capitol Hill
- Nominations open for Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends
- Walker Broadcast Management Institute coming up
- Sign up for the annual trip to Washington DC
- Headlines from Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations