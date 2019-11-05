Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published November 5, 2019
The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Steve Lavin writes about a legislative push to get a vote on police body camera legislation.
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the retirement of two Foundation Board members and other WBA headlines.
    • WBA Hall of Famer Bob Barry starts a new podcast with the WBA.
    • WBA Awards season kicks off with the release of the awards brochure
    • Broadcasters Clinic wraps up. We have a report and photos.
    • WBA is hosting an election workshop for journalists with Poynter’s Al Tompkins.
    • Mike O’Brien reports on the Radio Show for the Educator’s Column.
    • Fred Jacobs writes about how broadcasters can help advertisers.
    • WBA Student Award competition is getting underway soon.
    • Nominations are sought for the WBA Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends.
    • WBA Foundation Board Chair David Sanks provides his annual report and bids farewell.
    • The 2020 Walker Broadcast Management Institute agenda is released.
    • Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
Posted in In the News
