Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
-
- WBA Chair Steve Lavin writes about a legislative push to get a vote on police body camera legislation.
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the retirement of two Foundation Board members and other WBA headlines.
- WBA Hall of Famer Bob Barry starts a new podcast with the WBA.
- WBA Awards season kicks off with the release of the awards brochure
- Broadcasters Clinic wraps up. We have a report and photos.
- WBA is hosting an election workshop for journalists with Poynter’s Al Tompkins.
- Mike O’Brien reports on the Radio Show for the Educator’s Column.
- Fred Jacobs writes about how broadcasters can help advertisers.
- WBA Student Award competition is getting underway soon.
- Nominations are sought for the WBA Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends.
- WBA Foundation Board Chair David Sanks provides his annual report and bids farewell.
- The 2020 Walker Broadcast Management Institute agenda is released.
- Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news