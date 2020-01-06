Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The January/February issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Steve Lavin writes about broadcasters’ efforts to report the news without bias.
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights a new debt relief grant and updates on upcoming events.
- 2020 Slate of Officers
- First Amendment campaign extended
- Grant offers college debt relief
- Help to generate digital revenue
- Winter Conference and State Legislative Day
- Broadcasters making a difference
- Member news
- Young Professionals honored
- How the WBA finds award judges
- Obituaries
- WBA Newsroom headlines
- Student Seminar agenda
- Nominations open for Hall of Fame, Local Broadcast Legends
- Speaker announced for Walker Broadcast Management Institute
- Calendar of Events