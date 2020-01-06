Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Published January 6, 2020
The January/February issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Steve Lavin writes about broadcasters’ efforts to report the news without bias.
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights a new debt relief grant and updates on upcoming events.
    • 2020 Slate of Officers
    • First Amendment campaign extended
    • Grant offers college debt relief
    • Help to generate digital revenue
    • Winter Conference and State Legislative Day
    • Broadcasters making a difference
    • Member news
    • Young Professionals honored
    • How the WBA finds award judges
    • Obituaries
    • WBA Newsroom headlines
    • Student Seminar agenda
    • Nominations open for Hall of Fame, Local Broadcast Legends
    • Speaker announced for Walker Broadcast Management Institute
    • Calendar of Events
