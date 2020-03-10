Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Published March 10, 2020
The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about the importance of member involvement
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights changes coming to the WBA annual event line-up
    • New officers named to the WBA Board
    • Gov. Evers signs body camera bill
    • Dick Zaragoza to receive WBA Distinguished Service Award
    • WBA members visit Capitol Hill
    • Two more Young Professionals of the Year named
    • Broadcasters making a difference
    • Save the date for WBA Gala and WBA Summer Conference
    • Member headlines
    • Winter Conference and State Legislative Day report
    • Statewide EAS test on April 16
    • Roster of WBA members
    • New chair named for WBA Foundation Board
    • Jowett Fellowship applications due soon
    • Student Seminar report
    • Profiles of scholarships honorees and Student Leadership Award winner
    • 2020 WBA Students Awards for Excellence winners
    • Paul Jacobs on how broadcasters can learn from the Iowa Caucus app disaster
    • WBA Newsroom headlines
    • Calendar of Events
