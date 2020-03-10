Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Chris Bernier writes about the importance of member involvement
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights changes coming to the WBA annual event line-up
- New officers named to the WBA Board
- Gov. Evers signs body camera bill
- Dick Zaragoza to receive WBA Distinguished Service Award
- WBA members visit Capitol Hill
- Two more Young Professionals of the Year named
- Broadcasters making a difference
- Save the date for WBA Gala and WBA Summer Conference
- Member headlines
- Winter Conference and State Legislative Day report
- Statewide EAS test on April 16
- Roster of WBA members
- New chair named for WBA Foundation Board
- Jowett Fellowship applications due soon
- Student Seminar report
- Profiles of scholarships honorees and Student Leadership Award winner
- 2020 WBA Students Awards for Excellence winners
- Paul Jacobs on how broadcasters can learn from the Iowa Caucus app disaster
- WBA Newsroom headlines
- Calendar of Events