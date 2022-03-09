Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Don Vesely writes about being an active member of the WBA
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind remembers Terry Baun
- New radio/TV spots promote the WBA Hall of Fame
- Wisconsin broadcasters visit lawmakers in Madison, DC
- Vetterkind joins Competitive Wisconsin board
- Build communities with new digital platforms
- Stations making a difference in Wisconsin
- Young broadcasters recognized for contributions
- Roster of WBA members
- Make your plans now for the WBA Awards Gala
- Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
- Remembering those who have recently passed
- Students connect with broadcasters in return to in-person Student Seminar
- Four receive WBA scholarships
- Marquette University student recognized as ‘true leader’
- Jowett Fellowship deadline coming up
- WBA Foundation contributors and Legacy Club
- Walker Broadcast Management Institute returns to UW campus
- Calendar of Events