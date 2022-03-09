Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published March 9, 2022
The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Don Vesely writes about being an active member of the WBA
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind remembers Terry Baun
  • New radio/TV spots promote the WBA Hall of Fame
  • Wisconsin broadcasters visit lawmakers in Madison, DC
  • Vetterkind joins Competitive Wisconsin board
  • Build communities with new digital platforms
  • Stations making a difference in Wisconsin
  • Young broadcasters recognized for contributions
  • Roster of WBA members
  • Make your plans now for the WBA Awards Gala
  • Headlines about your fellow broadcasters
  • Remembering those who have recently passed
  • Students connect with broadcasters in return to in-person Student Seminar
  • Four receive WBA scholarships
  • Marquette University student recognized as ‘true leader’
  • Jowett Fellowship deadline coming up
  • WBA Foundation contributors and Legacy Club
  • Walker Broadcast Management Institute returns to UW campus
  • Calendar of Events
