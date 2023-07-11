Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The July/August issue of Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.
Highlights from this issue:
- WBA Chair Jan Wade writes about local broadcasters fighting for truth
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about recent legislative progress
- Every season is WBA Awards season
- Amber Alert marks a milestone
- Special message from the Wisconsin Army National Guard
- Prepare for an AI avalanche
- Support builds for AM radio bill
- Highlights from the WBA Summer Conference
- Honoring Local Broadcast Legends
- SBE Chapter 80 provides donation for Borchert scholarship
- Members in the News
- The importance of embracing internships
- ‘Place economics’ represents opportunity to demonstrate journalistic relevancy
- WBA to join program for women in radio
- WBA goes back to the ballpark for the Sports Workshop
- Celebrating the WBA Hall of Fame
- Calendar of Events