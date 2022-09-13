Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published September 13, 2022
The September/October issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Lupita Montoto writes about the important role broadcasters play during election season
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind previews the Foundation’s political debates and Broadcasters Clinic
  • Majority of House now cosponsoring LRFA
  • Rep. Kind thanked for his support
  • WBA staff celebrate work anniversaries
  • Social, digital categories merged into station of the year awards for 2023
  • UW-Green Bay builds media hub
  • Broadcasters Clinic named ‘Best Educational Event’ by SBE
  • Broadcasters Clinic preview and agenda
  • A Jacobs Media report from Podcast Movement
  • Your WBA Serving You
  • NCSA/PEP program offers many benefits
  • Stations making a difference in Wisconsin
  • Members in the News
  • Nominations open for Young Professional of the Year
  • WBA Foundation announces broadcast teams for general election debates
  • 2 photographers awarded Jowett Fellowship
  • Student scholarship competition underway
  • Bruce Grassman boosts debt relief grant with $50K
  • Calendar of Events
