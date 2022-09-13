Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The September/October issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Lupita Montoto writes about the important role broadcasters play during election season
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind previews the Foundation’s political debates and Broadcasters Clinic
- Majority of House now cosponsoring LRFA
- Rep. Kind thanked for his support
- WBA staff celebrate work anniversaries
- Social, digital categories merged into station of the year awards for 2023
- UW-Green Bay builds media hub
- Broadcasters Clinic named ‘Best Educational Event’ by SBE
- Broadcasters Clinic preview and agenda
- A Jacobs Media report from Podcast Movement
- Your WBA Serving You
- NCSA/PEP program offers many benefits
- Stations making a difference in Wisconsin
- Members in the News
- Nominations open for Young Professional of the Year
- WBA Foundation announces broadcast teams for general election debates
- 2 photographers awarded Jowett Fellowship
- Student scholarship competition underway
- Bruce Grassman boosts debt relief grant with $50K
- Calendar of Events