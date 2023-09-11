Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The September/October issue of Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.

Download it here [PDF]

Highlights from this issue:

  • WBA Chair Jan Wade writes about recent legislative efforts
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about recent and upcoming WBA events
  • Doug Chickering/WIAA Sports Workshop returns to American Family Field
  • WBA Gala going “vintage”
  • Equity and creativity in grading for broadcasting students
  • Broadcasters Clinic preview and award received from SBE
  • Advice for broadcasters considering artificial intelligence
  • WBA staff anniversaries and contract extension for Vetterkind
  • WBA Serving You
  • NCSA/PEP program offers many benefits
  • WBA Action Plan helps stations with EEO compliance
  • WBA program helps stations plan for crisis
  • Kasper named first MIW, WBA mentee
  • Members in the News
  • Stations serving their communities
  • Two in radio awards Jowett Fellowship
  • Student Scholarship competition is underway
  • Bob Barry podcast marks 200 episodes
  • Remembering broadcasters who’ve recently passed
  • Calendar of Events