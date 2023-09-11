Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The September/October issue of Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.
Highlights from this issue:
- WBA Chair Jan Wade writes about recent legislative efforts
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about recent and upcoming WBA events
- Doug Chickering/WIAA Sports Workshop returns to American Family Field
- WBA Gala going “vintage”
- Equity and creativity in grading for broadcasting students
- Broadcasters Clinic preview and award received from SBE
- Advice for broadcasters considering artificial intelligence
- WBA staff anniversaries and contract extension for Vetterkind
- WBA Serving You
- NCSA/PEP program offers many benefits
- WBA Action Plan helps stations with EEO compliance
- WBA program helps stations plan for crisis
- Kasper named first MIW, WBA mentee
- Members in the News
- Stations serving their communities
- Two in radio awards Jowett Fellowship
- Student Scholarship competition is underway
- Bob Barry podcast marks 200 episodes
- Remembering broadcasters who’ve recently passed
- Calendar of Events