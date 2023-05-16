Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

In the News

The May/June issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.

Download it here [PDF]

Highlights from this issue:

  • WBA Chair Jan Wade writes about the board’s work on a strategic plan.
  • WBA announces the slate of officers and directors
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about exciting news for a WBA engineering program.
  • More support for the Local Radio Freedom Act
  • A Milwaukee programmer is named Young Professional of the Year
  • WBA visits NAB Show
  • WBA Board approves a diversity statement
  • Check out the agenda for the WBA Summer Conference
  • WBA members making a difference in their communities
  • Members in the News
  • Photos from the sold-out WBA
  • Paul Jacobs considers broadcasters and AI
  • Meet the next four WBA Hall of Fame inductees
  • The Walker Broadcast Management Institute returns to the US campus
  • Four to be honored as Local Broadcast Legends
  • Calendar of Events