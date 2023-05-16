Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The May/June issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.
Highlights from this issue:
- WBA Chair Jan Wade writes about the board’s work on a strategic plan.
- WBA announces the slate of officers and directors
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind writes about exciting news for a WBA engineering program.
- More support for the Local Radio Freedom Act
- A Milwaukee programmer is named Young Professional of the Year
- WBA visits NAB Show
- WBA Board approves a diversity statement
- Check out the agenda for the WBA Summer Conference
- WBA members making a difference in their communities
- Members in the News
- Photos from the sold-out WBA
- Paul Jacobs considers broadcasters and AI
- Meet the next four WBA Hall of Fame inductees
- The Walker Broadcast Management Institute returns to the US campus
- Four to be honored as Local Broadcast Legends
- Calendar of Events