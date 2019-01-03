Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The January/February issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here.
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Steve Wexler shares 2019 resolutions for Wisconsin broadcasters
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights broadcasters spreading holiday cheer
- The 2019 slate of WBA officers is announced
- Former Gov. Tommy Thompson to be recognized by the WBA
- Time is running out to enter the WBA Awards
- WBA establishes a Legislative Committee
- The agenda for the Student Seminar is released
- Preview of the WBA Winter Conference
- Obituaries of five Wisconsin broadcasters, including three Hall of Fame members
- Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
- Paul Jacobs writes about what digital technology innovations might come in 2019
- Nominations are open for the WBA Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends
- The agenda for the Walker Broadcast Management Institute is released
- WBA makes plans for the annual DC Trip