Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published January 3, 2019
The January/February issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here.
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Steve Wexler shares 2019 resolutions for Wisconsin broadcasters
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights broadcasters spreading holiday cheer
    • The 2019 slate of WBA officers is announced
    • Former Gov. Tommy Thompson to be recognized by the WBA
    • Time is running out to enter the WBA Awards
    • WBA establishes a Legislative Committee
    • The agenda for the Student Seminar is released
    • Preview of the WBA Winter Conference
    • Obituaries of five Wisconsin broadcasters, including three Hall of Fame members
    • Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
    • Paul Jacobs writes about what digital technology innovations might come in 2019
    • Nominations are open for the WBA Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends
    • The agenda for the Walker Broadcast Management Institute is released
    • WBA makes plans for the annual DC Trip
