Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published March 7, 2019
The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here.
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Steve Lavin says radio and TV are the most powerful advertising mediums ever invented.
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the major headlines from the WBA.
    • The 2019 WBA Board of Directors is announced.
    • WBA members descend on Capitol Hill to visit Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation.
    • Former Gov. Tommy Thompson is recognized by the WBA.
    • Six Wisconsin Congressmen are supporting the Local Radio Freedom Act.
    • Extreme cold can’t put a chill on Winter Conference.
    • The Statewide EAS Code test is scheduled for April 11.
    • The Young Professionals have reloaded The Toolbox for Summer Conference.
    • Huge crowd turns out for WBA Student Seminar
    • Read about the four students given scholarships at the Student Seminar and a Marquette student who received the Student Leadership Award.
    • Registration is open for the WBA Awards
    • Applications are being accepted for the Education Support Grant Program.
    • Seth Resler writes about building consensus for your digital goals.
    • Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA App

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250