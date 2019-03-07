Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The March/April issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here.
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Steve Lavin says radio and TV are the most powerful advertising mediums ever invented.
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the major headlines from the WBA.
- The 2019 WBA Board of Directors is announced.
- WBA members descend on Capitol Hill to visit Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation.
- Former Gov. Tommy Thompson is recognized by the WBA.
- Six Wisconsin Congressmen are supporting the Local Radio Freedom Act.
- Extreme cold can’t put a chill on Winter Conference.
- The Statewide EAS Code test is scheduled for April 11.
- The Young Professionals have reloaded The Toolbox for Summer Conference.
- Huge crowd turns out for WBA Student Seminar
- Read about the four students given scholarships at the Student Seminar and a Marquette student who received the Student Leadership Award.
- Registration is open for the WBA Awards
- Applications are being accepted for the Education Support Grant Program.
- Seth Resler writes about building consensus for your digital goals.
- Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news