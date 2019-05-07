Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The May/June issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
-
- WBA Chair Steve Lavin challenges a convention of marketing.
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the major headlines from the WBA.
- Broadcasters participate in tornado warning tests
- Avoid FCC files by activating your public file
- The agenda for the WBA Summer Conference is announced, along with MTI Lite, Engineering Day, and “The Toolbox”
- Elevate your mobile game with push notifications
- Meet this year’s Local Broadcast Legends
- The WBA Young Professionals have some new opportunities for your young professionals.
- Two new members join the Legacy Club
- Huge crowd turns out for WBA Student Seminar
- Update on legislation regarding police body cameras
- Sign up for the Doug Chickering WIAA Sports Workshop at Miller Park
- 10 graduates finish the Walker Broadcast Management Institute
- The WBA Hall of Fame announces four new inductees.
- Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news