Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published July 10, 2019
The May/June issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Steve Lavin writes about the importance of local elections.
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the major headlines from the WBA.
    • New award recognizes young professionals
    • A new celebrity golf outing is in the works
    • FCC officials were recently in Wisconsin
    • Paul Jacobs debunks myths about the future of digital media.
    • Photos and highlights from the WBA Summer Conference
    • Young Professionals restock their Toolbox
    • Photos from the WBA Awards Gala
    • UW-River Falls students learn from international collaboration
    • A new scholarship is announced at the WBA Hall of Fame induction.
    • Photos from the Hall of Fame induction
    • Sign up for the Doug Chickering WIAA Sports Workshop at Miller Park.
    • Two photographers are awarded the Jowett Fellowship
    • Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
Posted in In the News
Search
Download the WBA App

wave-ad

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250