Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The May/June issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Steve Lavin writes about the importance of local elections.
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the major headlines from the WBA.
- New award recognizes young professionals
- A new celebrity golf outing is in the works
- FCC officials were recently in Wisconsin
- Paul Jacobs debunks myths about the future of digital media.
- Photos and highlights from the WBA Summer Conference
- Young Professionals restock their Toolbox
- Photos from the WBA Awards Gala
- UW-River Falls students learn from international collaboration
- A new scholarship is announced at the WBA Hall of Fame induction.
- Photos from the Hall of Fame induction
- Sign up for the Doug Chickering WIAA Sports Workshop at Miller Park.
- Two photographers are awarded the Jowett Fellowship
- Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news