Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The September/October issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
Highlights from his issue:
-
- WBA Chair Steve Lavin writes about appreciating the strength of broadcasting
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the major headlines from the WBA.
- WBA moves to a new member app
- Directory shares lists of podcasts from Wisconsin broadcasters
- Seth Resler writes about the 2019 Podcast Movement conference
- New members for the WBA Legislative Committee and Young Professionals Committees
- Broadcasters Clinic agenda is online
- Wisconsin broadcasters join a First Amendment campaign
- Thank you to the stations supporting the NCSA/PEP program
- Highlights from the Sports Workshop held at Miller Park
- Report on the outcome of the EAS test in Wisconsin
- WBA Assistance Action Plan is updated
- List of what Your WBA has done in the last year to serve its members
- An ode to journalism movies
- Changes coming to the WBA Awards
- Student scholarship competition is underway
- Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news