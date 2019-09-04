Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Published September 4, 2019
The September/October issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here [PDF].
 
Highlights from his issue:
    • WBA Chair Steve Lavin writes about appreciating the strength of broadcasting
    • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights the major headlines from the WBA.
    • WBA moves to a new member app
    • Directory shares lists of podcasts from Wisconsin broadcasters
    • Seth Resler writes about the 2019 Podcast Movement conference
    • New members for the WBA Legislative Committee and Young Professionals Committees
    • Broadcasters Clinic agenda is online
    • Wisconsin broadcasters join a First Amendment campaign
    • Thank you to the stations supporting the NCSA/PEP program
    • Highlights from the Sports Workshop held at Miller Park
    • Report on the outcome of the EAS test in Wisconsin
    • WBA Assistance Action Plan is updated
    • List of what Your WBA has done in the last year to serve its members
    • An ode to journalism movies
    • Changes coming to the WBA Awards
    • Student scholarship competition is underway
    • Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
Posted in In the News
