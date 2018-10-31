Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here.
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Steve Wexler writes about lessons to be learned from a flock of starlings.
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind recognizes Tim Morrissey for his contributions to the WBA Newsroom and reports on the WBA debates and Broadcasters Clinic
- Tools are available for stations facing repack.
- Report and photos from Broadcasters Clinic
- Report and photos from two WBA debates
- Timing is important for those entering the WBA Awards for Excellence
- The Student Awards for Excellence and Student Leadership Awards are coming up
- Preview of the WBA Winter Conference
- Obituaries of four Wisconsin broadcasters, including two Hall of Fame members.
- Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
- Paul Jacobs writes about showing clients how their advertising investments work
- Nominations are open for the WBA Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends
- WBA Foundation report from Chair David Sanks
- Rings, pendants available for WBA Hall of Fame members
- Rebecca Ryan is scheduled to speak at the next Walker Broadcast Management Institute