Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published October 31, 2018
The November/December issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here.
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Steve Wexler writes about lessons to be learned from a flock of starlings.
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind recognizes Tim Morrissey for his contributions to the WBA Newsroom and reports on the WBA debates and Broadcasters Clinic
  • Tools are available for stations facing repack.
  • Report and photos from Broadcasters Clinic
  • Report and photos from two WBA debates
  • Timing is important for those entering the WBA Awards for Excellence
  • The Student Awards for Excellence and Student Leadership Awards are coming up
  • Preview of the WBA Winter Conference
  • Obituaries of four Wisconsin broadcasters, including two Hall of Fame members.
  • Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
  • Paul Jacobs writes about showing clients how their advertising investments work
  • Nominations are open for the WBA Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends
  • WBA Foundation report from Chair David Sanks
  • Rings, pendants available for WBA Hall of Fame members
  • Rebecca Ryan is scheduled to speak at the next Walker Broadcast Management Institute
